Woman Surrenders in Hollywood Blvd. Hit-and-Run That Left Pedestrian Severely Injured

A driver turned herself in Wednesday to face charges related to an East Hollywood hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian seriously injured last month, investigators said.

Amber L. Yeron, 36, of Los Angeles, surrendered to authorities shortly after 3 p.m. at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in downtown L.A., LAPD Detective Moses Castillo said.

Officials had obtained a warrant for her arrest on suspicion of felony hit-and-run in a crash that seriously injured a man around 11:25 p.m. May 19.

The pedestrian was crossing Hollywood Boulevard near Vermont Avenue to get to his friend’s SUV when Yeron allegedly ran into him in a dark-blue Honda Accord.

The man, who asked to remain unidentified, told KTLA her vehicle pulled out of a nearby gas station and slammed into him with such force that he went from its hood, to windshield, then roof and into the air before landing on the ground.

“My friend who was watching thought I was dead,” he said.

More than two weeks after the incident, he wore a knee brace on his left leg and was walking with the aid of crutches.

A month before the crash, on April 18, Yeron was arrested for creating a disturbance on an American Airlines at Los Angeles International Airport, Castillo said.

She posted $20,250 bond later that same day.

That case was never prosecuted because she was officially booked on suspicion of impersonating lawyer, but had only said she was an attorney and hadn’t actually tried to practice law, according to Castillo.

Anonymous tips from the public led to her arrest in the hit-and-run, the detective said. Investigators first made contact with her last week.

On Wednesday afternoon Yeron was awaiting a court appearance. She planned to post bail, estimated at $50,000, unless the judge allowed her to be released on her own recognizance, Castillo said.

Anyone with information on the crash can contact Detective Moses Castillo at 213-833-3713 or 30215@lapd.online.