2 Riverside Men Stabbed in Colton, Suspect Arrested

A Loma Linda man is accused of stabbing two Riverside men, leaving one of them hospitalized in critical condition, during a fight in Colton on Wednesday, officials said.

Ricardo Moreno, 22, was found and arrested Wednesday afternoon following the 12:35 a.m. stabbing in the area of Sperry and Fairview drives, according to Colton Police Department officials and county booking records.

“It was reported that the suspect was involved in a physical altercation that resulted in two male victims being stabbed with a knife,” Colton police said in a written statement.

One of the victims, an 18-year-old Riverside man, was hospitalized in critical condition, officials said. The second victim, a 21-year-old Riverside man, was taken to a hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Detectives obtained several warrants and conducted searches in both Colton and Loma Linda before ultimately arresting Moreno in connection with the double stabbing in Loma Linda, police said.

Moreno was booked on suspicion of attempted murder and burglary, records show. Further details on the stabbing, including a motive, were not available Thursday.

The suspect was being held without bail pending his initial court appearance, scheduled Friday in San Bernardino County Superior Court.