In celebration of Pride Month, Shake Shack is launching a special shake and limited-edition capsule collection benefitting The Trevor Project and joining Pride events across the country. William Snodgrass, Los Angeles Area Director of Shake Shack, came into the 5 LIVE studio to talk about the Pride Shake – a cake batter shake topped with rainbow glitter sprinkles. The shake will be available for the month of June at all US locations (excluding stadiums, ballparks, transit centers and airports)

This segment aired June 13, 2019