Caught on Camera: Man Severely Beats Senior Citizen at Buena Park Bus Stop

Police in Buena Park are on the lookout for a man caught on camera kicking and stopping a 65-year-old man in the head at a Buena Park bus stop on Wednesday, leaving the senior citizen critically injured before fleeing on the victim's bicycle, authorities said.

The victim had yet to regain consciousness Thursday following the brutal attack unfolded about 8:15 a.m. at the corner of Beach Boulevard and Orangethorpe Avenue, the Buena Park Police Department said in a written statement.

"Witnesses indicated that the victim had been pushed to the ground by another male, who then proceeded to kick and stomp the victim repeatedly in the head," according to the statement. "The man then stole the victim's bicycle and fled eastbound on Orangethrope (Avenue)."

Investigators determined the attacker and victim had been involved in a verbal argument prior to the assault, "but witness statements and video footage shows that that the assault was clearly one-sided," the police statement said.

The victim was hospitalized Thursday in critical-but-stable condition, police said.

The attacker was described as a white man between 25 and 35 years old, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and of large build, officials said. He had light-colored hair worn in a bun, facial hair and glasses.

Police said the attacker wore a green and gray sports jacket with the word "Converse" emblazoned on the front, as well as the number "8" written on the back. The stolen bike was described as red.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Buena Park police at 714-562-3901. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.

