Class Action Against USC Over Gynecologist Accused of Sex Abuse Gets Initial Approval From Judge

A federal judge has given preliminary approval to a class-action settlement of claims against the University of Southern California stemming from sexual abuse allegations against a gynecologist who worked at a student health center for decades.

Dr. George Tyndall is seen in an undated photo obtained from USC by the Los Angeles Times.

U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson gave the initial approval Wednesday and set a hearing on final approval for Jan. 6, 2020.

The proposed settlement would establish a $215 million fund for plaintiffs, providing compensation ranging from $2,500 to $250,000 to women who say Dr. George Tyndall abused them between 1988 and 2016.

Former patients with allegations against Tyndall are deciding whether to join the settlement, which has been criticized by attorneys for hundreds of women in state court cases.

Tyndall remains under investigation and has not been charged. He denies any wrongdoing.

