Death Sentence Upheld for Camarillo Woman Who Killed 3 of Her 4 Children

The California Supreme Court decided unanimously Thursday to uphold the death sentence of a chronically depressed mother who killed three of her children before shooting herself in the head.

In a decision written by Justice Mariano-Florentino Cuellar, the state high court affirmed the death sentence of Socorro Susan Caro for shooting to death Joey, 11, Michael, 8, and Christopher Caro, 5 at her Camarillo home. Her fourth child, who was 1, was unharmed.

At the time of the 1999 killings, Socorro, known as Cora to her friends, was having marital difficulties with her husband, Dr. Xavier Caro, a specialist in rheumatology. He had visited a divorce lawyer.

The couple shared margaritas and dinner on the night of the killings and then argued about disciplining one of their children. Caro accused her husband of not loving or respecting her. Xavier told her he was leaving and went to his medical office.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.