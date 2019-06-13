Department of Education Investigating Foreign Money to U.S. Colleges

Posted 12:17 PM, June 13, 2019, by
View of Georgetown University campus in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C. on August 19, 2018. (Credit: DANIEL SLIM/AFP/Getty Images)

View of Georgetown University campus in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C. on August 19, 2018. (Credit: DANIEL SLIM/AFP/Getty Images)

The U.S. Education Department is opening investigations into foreign funding at Georgetown University and Texas A&M University as the Trump administration increases its scrutiny of international money flowing to American colleges.

Letters sent to the schools Thursday and obtained by The Associated Press accuse the schools of failing to report gifts and contracts tied to their branch campuses in Qatar. Investigators also are demanding years of records related to funding from sources in China, Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Officials at Georgetown and Texas A&M haven’t immediately responded to requests for comment.

Federal law requires colleges to report gifts or contracts with any foreign source amounting to $250,000 or more in a year. Some lawmakers say the Education Department has done too little to enforce the rule.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.