Dogs Involved in Police Pursuit of RV Through San Fernando Valley Available for Adoption

Posted 10:50 PM, June 13, 2019, by , Updated at 10:56PM, June 13, 2019

A pair of dogs who rode along for a wild Los Angeles-area police chase in a stolen RV, including one who jumped out in the midst of it, are now ready for adoption.

Onyx and Starlett were available for adoption on June 13, 2019, a month after they gained notoriety when they were seen inside a stolen SUV that led police on a wild chase through the San Fernando Valley on March 21, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

Onyx and Starlett were available for adoption on June 13, 2019, a month after they gained notoriety when they were seen inside a stolen SUV that led police on a wild chase through the San Fernando Valley on March 21, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

Onyx and Starlett garnered attention when they were spotted inside an RV during a wild police chase through the San Fernando Valley on May 21.

Starlett was seen jumping from the RV, which was falling to pieces following multiple crashes.

After recovering from their ordeal, the dogs are now available for adoption through the West Hills organization Foxy and the Hounds.

A dog leaps from a moving RV during a pursuit in the San Fernando Valley on May 21, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

A dog leaps from a moving RV during a pursuit in the San Fernando Valley on May 21, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

A 52-year-old Winnetka woman faces charges in connection with the pursuit.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News on June 13, 2019.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.