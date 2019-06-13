Dogs Involved in Police Pursuit of RV Through San Fernando Valley Available for Adoption

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A pair of dogs who rode along for a wild Los Angeles-area police chase in a stolen RV, including one who jumped out in the midst of it, are now ready for adoption.

Onyx and Starlett garnered attention when they were spotted inside an RV during a wild police chase through the San Fernando Valley on May 21.

Starlett was seen jumping from the RV, which was falling to pieces following multiple crashes.

After recovering from their ordeal, the dogs are now available for adoption through the West Hills organization Foxy and the Hounds.

A 52-year-old Winnetka woman faces charges in connection with the pursuit.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News on June 13, 2019.