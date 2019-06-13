Fathers Day Gift Ideas With Lifestyle Expert Alison Deyette

TV Host and Lifestyle Expert Alison Deyette joined us with the top picks for last minute Father’s Day gifts. For more info on everything featured in the segment and so much more on lifestyle expert Alison Deyette, visit her website. You can follow her on social media @alisondeyette.
Grilling accessories available at Home Depot
Wembley Grill apron & gloves available at JCPenney
Weber seasonings, BBQ sauces, and marinades
Art of Sport body care for athletes
Beard King apron available from Amazon
Flip flops from Havianas
Whiskey & wine freeze glassware available at Marshalls
Weekend style shirts and swim trunks available from Untuckit
Work style suit and accessories from Michael Strahan Collection available at JCPenney