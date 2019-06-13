× Marine Veteran Fatally Shot While Trying to Apologize for Accidentally Cutting Driver Off in Florida

A retired Marine was fatally shot Friday while trying to apologize for accidentally cutting off another driver in traffic in Davie, Florida, Miami television station WSVN reported Wednesday. He opened fire on the gunman in self-defense, fatally injuring him.

Police told WSVN that 41-year-old Keith Byrne accidentally cut off the BMW that 22-year-old Andrew Sinclair was in while both were approaching a red light.

Byrne attempted to apologize to Sinclair’s girlfriend, who was driving, when Sinclair brandished a gun, the station reported. His 19-month-old daughter was in the back seat at the time.

Both Sinclair and Byrne — who was also armed — opened fire. Byrne died from his injuries at the scene; Sinclair succumbed to his wounds at Broward Health Medical Center.

Police said Byrne was acting in self-defense when he shot Sinclair; he had been on the phone with a friend when the incident happened.

Byrne’s family said the father of three will be buried with full military honors at the South Florida National Cemetery.

A GoFundMe account is seeking to raise $20,000 to help out the family.