Former Lake Forest Mail Carrier Arrested on Suspicion of Molesting 3 Girls; More Victims Sought

A Lake Forest man who previously worked as a mail carrier was arrested after allegedly molesting three girls beginning in 2016, and officials are looking for more potential victims.

Craig Allen Thomas, 61, is suspected of multiple counts of child molestation and possessing child pornography, Orange County Sheriff’s Department officials said in a news release Thursday.

The victims, who were all under 12 years old when the alleged assaults occurred, knew Thomas. Details of the incidents or when they occurred were not released.

Thomas has been retired from the U.S. Postal Service for 10 years.

Because of his “continued access and contact with children,” authorities believe there may be additional victims. Authorities, however, did not elaborate on why Thomas had continued access to children.

He is being held on $1 million.

Anyone with information about Thomas can call 714-647-7419.