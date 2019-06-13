Google Unveils Images of Pixel 4 Smartphone

Google unveiled images of its forthcoming flagship Pixel 4 smartphone on Twitter Wednesday.

A tweet included two photos of the new phone with one image showing a large, square camera bump on the back of the device, the most apparent design change from past models.

The tweet from Google alluded to the fact that there was interest in the upcoming device and teased its potential.

“Well, since there seems to be some interest, here you go! Wait ’til you see what it can do. #Pixel4,” the tweet said.

Pixel phones have been critically acclaimed for their cameras. The first three iterations had only a single camera on the back, while Apple, Samsung, Huawei and many other smartphone makers have gone to two or even four cameras. Google appears to be following that trend with the Pixel 4.

The image also showed no rear fingerprint reader, which has been a signature of the Pixel phones. Samsung, OnePlus and others have placed fingerprint readers underneath the screen, and Apple relies on FaceID cameras on the front to help customers safely unlock their phones.

Google Pixel phones are the first to sport Google’s new versions of Android. But they haven’t sold particularly well.

There’s currently no release date for the Pixel 4. The Pixel 3 was released last October and the cheaper Pixel 3a came out last month.

Google wouldn’t comment on why it released the images over Twitter. However, there have been instances where device images and specifications have been leaked for past generations. Potential renderings and information about the Pixel 4 have surfaced online recently, but it’s unclear how much of that will be available on the device.