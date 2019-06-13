L.A. County Proposes New Oversight Panel to Guide Troubled Probation Department

Saul Sarabia, chairman of Los Angeles County's Probation Reform and Implementation Team, discusses a new plan for improved oversight of the county's troubled probation department at the county Hall of Administration in Los Angeles, June 13, 2019. (Credit: Matt Stiles / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles County should create a large, robust new commission to oversee its troubled Probation Department, a reform group created by the Board of Supervisors said Thursday.

The plan by the Probation Reform and Implementation Team calls for a new oversight commission with authority to advise the board about the department as well as independently assess its policy priorities and investigate issues of concern.

“There is widespread consensus that the Los Angeles County Probation Department is in dire need of oversight,” according to the report, written after months of study by the reform team.

Probation officials, who attended Thursday’s announcement and have been involved in the process, said they appreciated the team’s work.

