L.A. County Proposes New Oversight Panel to Guide Troubled Probation Department

Los Angeles County should create a large, robust new commission to oversee its troubled Probation Department, a reform group created by the Board of Supervisors said Thursday.

The plan by the Probation Reform and Implementation Team calls for a new oversight commission with authority to advise the board about the department as well as independently assess its policy priorities and investigate issues of concern.

“There is widespread consensus that the Los Angeles County Probation Department is in dire need of oversight,” according to the report, written after months of study by the reform team.

Probation officials, who attended Thursday’s announcement and have been involved in the process, said they appreciated the team’s work.

