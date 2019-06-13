LAPD Investigating ‘Suspicious Death’ of Woman Found in Mid-City, Officials Say

The death of a woman found unconscious in Mid-City is being investigated as “suspicious,” the Los Angeles Police Department said Thursday.

The woman, who has only been described as being in her 40s, was found near Pico and Crenshaw boulevards several hours earlier, Officer Jeff Lee said. Police were called to the scene about 12:57 a.m.

No information about any possible injuries or cause of death has been released by LAPD. But Lee later said police were describing the incident as a “suspicious death.”

No other details have been released.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.