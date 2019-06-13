Man Accused of Slashing Tires on Over 60 Vehicles in Riverside Neighborhood

A man was arrested after slashing the tires of more than 60 vehicles in Riverside’s Arlanza neighborhood Thursday morning, officials said.

Officers were originally called around 6:15 a.m. regarding a family disturbance on the 4400 block of Warren Street, Riverside police said in a news release.

The caller, a younger sibling of 22-year-old Ontario resident Ronald Vermeulen, told police Vermeulen was armed with a knife and trying to get inside their house.

Vermeulen was distraught and had thrown a large rock through one of the home’s windows, the sibling added.

Officers who responded were able to locate and detain Vermeulen.

While investigating the situation, they determined Vermeulen had also slashed dozens of vehicles’ tires in the area before his family called authorities.

The 22-year-old was subsequently arrested and booked on suspicion of vandalism, police said.

Inmate records show he’s scheduled to appear in court June 17.

Investigators are asking anyone who lives in Arlanza near Warren Street and had their tires slashed Thursday morning to report it to the department at 951-354-2007.