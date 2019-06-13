× Man Fatally Stabbed, Woman Detained in Pico-Union: LAPD

A woman was in custody after a man was stabbed to death at an apartment building in Los Angeles’ Pico-Union neighborhood Thursday, investigators said.

The attack was reported just after 3:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of West 11th Place, said L.A. Police Lt. Ryan Rabbett.

The incident began inside the building before spilling onto the sidewalk outside, Rabbett said.

Investigators believe both the suspect and victim live in the building involved, but there’s nothing to suggest they live together, according to the lieutenant.

Paramedics were rendering aid to the victim when officers arrived at the scene.

The man had been stabbed in his chest, and he succumbed to the injury before officials could transport him to the hospital, Rabbett said.

The woman was subsequently taken into custody.

Rabbett described the victim as a black man in his 50s, though another LAPD official said he was in his late 30s.

The suspect and victim appear to be the only two parties involved, Rabbett said.

No further details were immediately available.