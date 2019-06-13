× Man Killed at San Bernardino Home, Suspect Arrested in San Bernardino

One man died and another is accused of murder following a “fight or assault” at a San Bernardino home on Thursday, officials said.

The incident was first reported shortly before 2:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of West King Street, the San Bernardino Police Department said in a written statement.

“(Officers) learned that a fight or assault had occurred at the home and the victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead,” according to the statement.

Police identified the victim as Hernando Beltran, 62, of San Bernardino. No information regarding how he died was released.

Donald Eugene Renfro, 39, of San Bernardino, was still at the home when police arrived, officials said. He was arrested without a struggle and booked on suspicion of murder.

“Witnesses at the scene were interviewed and the investigation is ongoing,” the statement added. No further details were released.

Anyone with information was urged to contact San Bernardino police Detective Cunningham at 909-384-5745, or Sgt. Tello at 909-384-5613.