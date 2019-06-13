Pasadena Man Killed in 2-Car Crash

Posted 7:53 PM, June 13, 2019, by , Updated at 07:55PM, June 13, 2019
Police investigate the scene of a fatal car collision at El Molina Avenue and Villa Street in Pasadena on June 13, 2019. (Credit: Pasadena Police Department)

A Pasadena man died in a two-car crash early Thursday, authorities said.

Timothy Jon Carey, 51, in the 6:40 a.m. crash at El Molino Avenue and Villa Street, Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner Lt. Nani Cholakians said.

He was at the wheel of a car that collided with another in the intersection, Pasadena Police Department Lt. Max Dahlstein said.

Carey was driving a Kia west on Villa Street at the time of the crash, Pasadena police Cmdr. Jason Clawson told the Pasadena Star-News.

The impact ripped the driver-side door off the Kia, throwing Carey into the roadway, Clawson said. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

A passenger in the Kia suffered injuries described as minor, according to the commander.

The driver of the other involved car, as well as a passenger, suffered no serious injuries, the Star-News reported.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, Dahlstein said.

It appeared one of the involved vehicles ran a red light prior to the crash, but investigators had yet to determine which, the lieutenant said.

Anyone with information can reach Pasadena police at 626-744-4501.

