Police Seek Owner of ‘Beloved Mother’ Urn Found Near Gold Line Station in Irwindale

Authorities are searching for the rightful owner of a mother’s ashes discovered along Metro Gold Line tracks in Irwindale, police said Thursday.

Officers were near the Irwindale Metro station for an unrelated investigation when they spotted a heart-shaped brass case carrying an urn around 8:30 p.m. Monday, Irwindale police said in a news release.

The remains were on the ground near the south side tracks, east of Irwindale Avenue, officials said.

The box measures about 5 inches by 5 inches wide and 3 inches deep, with “Beloved Mother” engraved on top, along with the decedent’s date of birth and passing.

The interior, lined with red velvet, contained a spun-brass urn with a screw top. The urn measures about 3 inches tall, police said.

Anyone with information can contact Sgt. R. Gatto at 626-430-2245 or rgatto@irwindaleca.gov.

