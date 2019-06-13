SoCal Cities Lead the U.S. in Inflation — and Housing Costs Are a Major Reason Why

Organizers with Housing Long Beach, a local advocacy group, hang up a sign in the courtyard of an apartment complex on Cedar Avenue in Long Beach. (Credit: Katie Falkenberg / Los Angeles Times)

Nationally, consumer prices are barely moving, with inflation clocking in at just 1.8% for May. But if you live in a major urban area of California, you’ve noticed a much bigger hit.

Among the chief culprits? Housing costs.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday that a handful of California metropolitan areas saw the greatest jump in the consumer price index in May. San Diego County saw the largest increase, with inflation rising 3.8% from a year earlier. That was followed by Los Angeles and Orange counties, where consumer prices rose 3.1%.

In the Inland Empire counties of Riverside and San Bernardino, the inflation index climbed 2.9%. The San Francisco Bay Area, where the latest data is from April, saw inflation jump 4%.

