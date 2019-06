Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ten months ago, Alexander Harris could not even lift his own after breaking his beck in a dirt bike crash in August.

Doctors had warned the senior at Claremont High School that he may end up quadriplegic as a result of the crash, family said.

But the determined teen refused to give up. On Thursday, he walked across the stage to accept his diploma.

Chris Wolfe reports for the KTLA 5 News on June 13, 2019.