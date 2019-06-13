Suspect in Fatal Shooting of Off-Duty Deputy at Alhambra Jack in the Box Due in Court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 30-year-old Utah man suspected in the killing of an off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy as he waited for his meal at a Jack in the Box restaurant in Alhambra earlier this week is due in court Thursday.

Rhett Mckenzie Nelson was taken into custody in Long Beach a day after the shooting and is being held without bail, county inmate records show.

Nelson allegedly walked up behind 50-year-old Joseph Gilbert Solano on Monday as the off-duty deputy was standing at the counter of a Jack in the Box and shot him in the head.

Solano, a 13-year-veteran of the Sheriff’s Department, was hospitalized for three days in critical condition before being taken off life support Wednesday.

Investigators believe Solano, who was not in uniform at the time of the shooting, may have been the victim of a random attack.

Nelson is also suspected in a series of crimes prior to the deadly Alhambra shooting, including the killing of a 30-year-old man who was gunned down in downtown Los Angeles about an hour prior to the attack on Solano.

Police in San Diego County are investigating whether Nelson is responsible for five armed robberies that took place at convenience stores over the weekend.

A clerk at one of the stores said Nelson mentioned something about needing the money for his sister but he couldn’t make out why.

Before leaving Utah, Nelson told family members he wanted to "make it on his own or die," St. George Police Department Capt. Mike Giles said.

He was reported missing last month.

Family members were concerned about possible drug and mental health problems but did not think Nelson was dangerous.

On Wednesday, Solano’s family, friends and members of the Sheriff’s Department took part in a procession as the deputy’s body was moved from County-USC Medical Center in Boyle Heights.

Solano’s son spoke about his dad. “We lost him. He was a really good dad,” Mathew Solano said through his tears.

The deputy's stepdaughter, Jessica Jimenez, urged the crowd not to forget him.

“Not only did I lose a father figure, but a best friend," Jimenez said. “All I ask is just don’t forget about him. He was a hard-working man and was loved by many.”

Solano's longtime girlfriend, Julianna Loza, thanked the hospital staff for trying to save the deputy's life after the "senseless" shooting.

“Although the outcome was not what we wished it to be, we have solace knowing that he’s in a better place now,” Loza said.