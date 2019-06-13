The News Director’s Office: Running the Show With Carla Pennington

On this episode of the podcast, Jason chats with Executive Producer of Dr. Phil, The Doctors, and Daily Mail TV Carla Pennington. Carla and Jason talk about the trajectory of her career and how she manages overseeing all aspects of production for the three successful television programs. Carla also opens up about raising kids in a 24 hour business and recalls some of the memorable stories from throughout her career.

