U.S. Appeals Court Cancels Deportation of Immigrant Detained in Mass Raid on Van Nuys Factory

Micro Solutions Enterprises, a factory in Van Nuys, is seen in this undated image from Google Maps.

A federal appeals court decided Thursday that immigration agents violated the law when they raided a Van Nuys factory in 2008 and interrogated and arrested 130 workers without reasonable suspicion that they were in the United States without authorization.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, ruling in the case of a Mexican immigrant who was ordered removed after the raid, said the right to detain someone while executing a search warrant does not extend to a preconceived plan to conduct a raid aimed at arresting a large number of people.

The decision revoked the deportation of Gregorio Perez Cruz, who entered the country as a child and worked at the factory.

The raid stemmed from a 2006 tip to Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents that Micro Solutions Enterprises, a manufacturer of printer cartridges, employed 200 to 300 immigrants who were in the country illegally.

