1 Killed in Crash on 91 Freeway in Anaheim; Other Vehicles Sought

One person was killed, and three others injured in a crash on the 91 Freeway early Friday morning.

The crash occurred about 1:50 a.m. on the westbound side of the freeway near the 57 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log.

Arriving officers located one victim’s body on the roadway, CHP Sgt. Hope Maxson said.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three people found in a nearby damaged vehicle were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their injuries were considered to be moderate, Maxson said.

Investigators believe other vehicles were involved in the crash but did not stay at the scene.

“The person that was deceased was definitely hit by another vehicle,” Maxson said.

Anyone with further information about the crash was asked to contact the CHP’s Santa Ana office.

The freeway was temporarily closed as officials investigated but has since reopened.