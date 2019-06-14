× $3 Million for Rancho Cucamonga Dog Park Is Just One Earmark Drawing Scrutiny in State Budget

California lawmakers frequently proclaim that a state budget is an expression of values, a clear sign of what they believe in and why. But that kind of bold assertion is bound to be tested — and sometimes tripped up — by the political realities of Sacramento.

Which brings us to the spending plan approved by both houses of the Legislature on Thursday and the tale of two recent budget requests: one for continuing to fund the collection of data on Parkinson’s disease, the other to pay for a Southern California dog park.

Only one of those requests will receive taxpayer money. And there’s no real explanation for why.

It’s important to keep in mind that members of the Legislature make requests, on behalf of their constituents, for various amounts of state government dollars. This spring, city officials in Rancho Cucamonga asked for $3 million to add a dog park to an existing park. It would be the park’s first new feature in a more than a decade, they told Assemblyman James Ramos (D-Highland), who passed along the request.

