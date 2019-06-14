Arrest Made After Video Captures Brutal Beating of 65-Year-Old Man at Buena Park Bus Stop

Authorities have arrested someone in connection with the vicious beating of a 65-year-old man at a Buena Park bus stop that was captured on video, police announced Friday.

The victim and his attacker were apparently embroiled in a verbal argument at the corner of Beach Boulevard and Orangethorpe Avenue on Thursday morning when the suspect pushed the senior citizen to the ground, according to a statement from the Buena Park Police Department.

Witnesses told police the man repeatedly kicked and stomped the victim in the head, beating him unconscious, the statement read.

“It was a one-sided beatdown, is what it was,” Sgt. Mike Lovchik told KTLA. “The victim was completely helpless on the ground … there was no fight in this whatsoever, it was completely uncalled for.”

The attacker then stole the victim’s bicycle and rode away from the scene, police said.

The victim suffered serious head injuries and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition; he has since been placed in a medically induced coma.

Hours after the assault, police released video of the incident and a surveillance image as they sought to identify a suspect in the case.

Police have not yet identified individual who was arrested. No further information was immediately released.

33.867404 -117.998139