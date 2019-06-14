Fire Damages Strip Mall in Woodland Hills

Firefighters extinguished a blaze that damaged a strip mall in Woodland Hills Friday afternoon.

It took crews about 50 minutes to put out the flames, which were first reported just before 5:30 p.m. in the shopping center at 20934 W. Victory Blvd., on the border with Canoga Park, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert.

Initially there was only smoke emanating from one unit, a trophy shop called Trophyman, but the fire spread through the attic to a neighboring unit, officials said.

Trophyman sustained significant damage, and West Coast Signage next door was burned as well.

Aerial video of the scene showed crews on the building’s roof, where air condition units appeared to have caught fire.

Within about half an hour, most of the flames inside Trophyman were extinguished. Crews then were able to begin tackling the secondary areas, officials said.

More than 100 firefighters responded to the scene, and one sustained a minor injury.

Other business that list their addresses at the location include Woodland Textbooks and Remodeling Guys. Just west of Trophyman sits a veterinary clinic.

Victory Boulevard was forced to shut down for a time between Independence and DeSoto avenues due to the large amount of smoke, firefighters said.

Arson investigators responded to investigate the cause, which is customary in any blaze.