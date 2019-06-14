Celebrity Hairstylists from Sstagioni Studio JR and Yana of joined us live with hot hair trends to try this summer. For more info on Yana And Jr including a free consultation, you can click here, follow them on social media or call 626.531.1353
Hot Hair Trends to Try This Summer With Celebrity Stylists JR and Yana Tammah
