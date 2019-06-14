L.A. Councilman Moves to Ban Short-Term Leases in Rent-Controlled Buildings

A woman is seen at StayTony residential complex in Hollywood, which has a mix of permanent and temporary residents, in this undated photo. (Credit: Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

A Los Angeles councilman, concerned about the housing crisis, is trying to stop landlords from turning rent-controlled apartments into pricey furnished units for people who want a short-term lease.

Councilman Mike Bonin submitted a motion Friday asking city officials to draft an ordinance requiring initial leases in rent-controlled buildings to last at least 12 months.

This comes after the Los Angeles Times reported on the phenomenon — for example, highlighting a startup that partnered with a Hollywood landlord to turn a $1,800-a-month rent-controlled studio apartment into a $3,300-a-month furnished, extended-stay corporate rental.

Housing advocates say the practice contributes to the affordable housing crisis by taking long-term homes off the market. But corporate housing companies say they provide needed temporary housing at cheaper rates than hotels.

