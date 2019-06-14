× LAPD Motorcycle Officer Injured in Van Nuys Crash

An LAPD motorcycle officer was injured in a crash in Van Nuys Friday morning.

The crash occurred about 10:10 a.m. near the intersection of Van Nuys Boulevard and Hartland Street, officials said.

Aerial video from Sky 5 showed a heavily-damaged motorcycle and an SUV at the scene with several Los Angeles Police Department units nearby.

The officer was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

An infant who was in the other vehicle with three adults was safely taken out, aerial video showed.

An occupant of the SUV suffered minor injuries in the crash, but it is unknown if that person was transported.

It is also unclear what led up to the crash. The intersection remained closed at noon for an investigation.