LAPD Seeks Serial Sexual Battery Suspect

Los Angeles police asked the public’s help Friday in tracking down a serial sexual battery suspect who’s been targeting women on the street and inside their homes, but released few details about the crimes.

The sexual batteries were reported Wednesday, the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Bureau said via a statement posted on social media.

They took place along the the Olympic Boulevard and Wilshire Boulevard corridors within the West Bureau’s jurisdiction, which spans roughly 11 miles from L.A.’s Westlake neighborhood to Santa Monica.

“The suspect sexually battered multiple women on the street & in their homes,” according to the police statement.

The number of crimes was not available Friday, nor were the specific locations or the circumstances of the batteries.

Authorities released photos of the man in hopes that someone may recognize him, Officer Tony Im said.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the LAPD at 877-527-3247

WANTED! On June 12 the suspect sexually battered multiple women on the street & in their homes along the Olympic & Wilshire Blvd Corridors. Any info contact Operations – West Bureau at (213) 473-0447. During non-business hours, or on weekends, contact 1-877-LAPD-24-7. pic.twitter.com/Zen4iftYzu — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) June 15, 2019