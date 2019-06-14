LAUSD After-School Program Supervisor Accused of Sexually Abusing Students at Gardena Elementary School

An after-school program supervisor is accused of sexually abusing several students at a Gardena elementary school, authorities said Friday.

The two-year Los Angeles Unified School District employee, 39-year-old Daniel Ayon, of Los Angeles, was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of abusing children at the Amestoy Elementary School on West 149th Street, the Gardena Police Department said.

Police started investigating the employee after receiving reports of a staff member at the school inappropriately touching a student on April 5, authorities said.

An investigation revealed reports that Ayon had sexually assaulted a student, and detectives later identified several other victims, Gardena Police said.

The victims were described as four boys aged 10 and 11.

Ayon faces six felony counts including one count of oral copulation or sexual penetration with a child 10 years or younger, two counts of continuous sexual abuse and three counts of lewd act upon a child under age 14, the L.A. District Attorney’s Office said.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Thursday at a Torrance courthouse, the DA’s Office said.

Ayon was a supervisor for “Beyond the Bell,” a before and after-school program set up by the district to provide extended tutoring and recreational activities for students, according to its website.

An LAUSD spokeswoman said that Ayon was removed from the school site when the allegations were made in April, and that the district is fully cooperating with police.

“The safety and well-being of our students remain our top priority,” the LAUSD spokeswoman said in a written statement. “While we understand there’s a presumption of innocence until proven guilty, any allegations of misconduct are extremely upsetting, and we take them very seriously.”

Ayon is being held on more than $3 million bail, public booking records showed. He faces a possible maximum sentence of 140 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged, the DA said.

Because Ayon worked at the school for two years, police say they believe there may be more unidentified victims.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Karen Salas at 310217-6180 or Detective Dee Searle at 310-217-9654.