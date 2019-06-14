× Los Angeles DWP General Manager to Step Down Amid Scrutiny Over Ratepayer Settlement

David Wright, general manager of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power since 2016, will step down Oct. 1, Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office said Friday.

His planned departure follows new controversy over the $67-million settlement in 2017 of a class-action lawsuit brought by DWP customers who were overcharged when the utility rolled out a new billing system.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge earlier this month appointed an investigator to scrutinize issues surrounding the settlement, including multimillion-dollar DWP contracts given to an attorney involved in the legal agreement.

Reached Thursday night, Wright declined to comment when asked if he was stepping down.

