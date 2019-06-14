Man Struck by Stray Bullet While Riding Dirt Bike Near Barstow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An afternoon riding dirt bikes with his daughter took an unexpected and dangerous twist last weekend for an Eastvale father when a stray bullet seemingly fell from the sky and struck him in the shoulder near Barstow.

Reid Stadelman was riding along Hodge Road, near the 15 Freeway south of Barstow when he felt a sudden pain.

Doctors ultimately removed a .308-caliber rifle bullet from his shoulder.

Stadelman told KTLA he did not hear the gunshot and did not know where it came from.

A remote area along Hodge Road just west of the 15 Freeway is popular for recreational shooting, though it was not clear if that is where the bullet originated.