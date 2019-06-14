Man Struck by Stray Bullet While Riding Dirt Bike Near Barstow

An afternoon riding dirt bikes with his daughter took an unexpected and dangerous twist last weekend for an Eastvale father when a stray bullet seemingly fell from the sky and struck him in the shoulder near Barstow.

Reid Stadelma of Eastvale was struck by a stray bullet while riding dirt bikes with his daughter south of Barstow on June 9, 2019. (Credit: Devana Came)

Reid Stadelman was riding along Hodge Road, near the 15 Freeway south of Barstow when he felt a sudden pain.

Doctors ultimately removed a .308-caliber rifle bullet from his shoulder.

Stadelman told KTLA he did not hear the gunshot and did not know where it came from.

Reid Stadelma of Eastvale was struck by a stray bullet while riding dirt bikes with his daughter south of Barstow on June 9, 2019. (Credit: Devana Stadelman)

A remote area along Hodge Road just west of the 15 Freeway is popular for recreational shooting, though it was not clear if that is where the bullet originated.

 

