LAPD Bodycam Video Shows Shootout That Ended in Suspect’s Death in Watts

Investigators released audio and body camera video Friday surrounding a police shootout that ended in the suspect’s death earlier this year in the Watts neighborhood of South Los Angeles.

Officers were called just before 11 p.m. on April 30 regarding a man said to be standing on top of a vehicle parked in a driveway and waving a gun in the 1900 block of East 113th Street, L.A. Police Capt. Gisselle Espinoza said.

The man was later identified as 48-year-old Emilio Luis Robles of Los Angeles.

As the first officers pulled up to the scene, Robles shot at their SUV and struck it twice, according to Espinoza.

The officers immediately get out of their vehicle and returned fire, the bodycam footage shows.

However, because the officers on scene were all positioned behind parked vehicles, none of their bodycams captured Robles during the shooting, Espinoza said.

A police helicopter that was on scene saw exchange of gunfire and called for backup, and a standoff ensued.

Video from Sky5, which was also above the scene during the standoff, shows Robles laying on his stomach next to left rear tire of old-model sedan. His right hand was holding a gun, with a glass bottle near the left.

In bodycam audio, one officer can be heard saying, “Hey, if he raises that gun up one more time, take the f—ing shot.”

After about five minutes, another volley of shots is fired — but it’s unclear which side discharged their weapon first.

Sky5’s aerial video shows a glass window shatter on the car Robles is positioned behind, and he goes limp.

“Looks like the suspect may have been hit, guys,” one officer says.

Officers believed Robles was dead by the time they approached his body, but they still removed the gun from his grasp.

Paramedics responded a short time later and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police allege Robles had previous convictions for robbery, being a felon in possession of a handgun, DUI, receiving stolen property and vandalism. However, LAPD’s mental health evaluation unit had never made contact with him, officials said.

The lethal use of force remains under investigation.

33.932473 -118.239061