South Carolina Woman Faces Charge After Being Stopped for Driving Drunk on Toy Truck: Police

Posted 8:30 AM, June 14, 2019, by , Updated at 08:31AM, June 14, 2019

A South Carolina woman who police say was driving drunk will not be cited with a DUI because her vehicle of choice was a toy truck.

News outlets quote police as saying that instead they charged 25-year-old Megan Holman with public intoxication. They say they spotted her cruising down the road in a Power Wheels electric toy truck after a caller reported a suspicious person on the street.

Officers say she driving about a mile (1.5 kilometers) from her home in Walhalla when they stopped her.

