Street Robbery Victim Dies After Being Struck by Car in Long Beach; 4 Charged With Murder

A man has died a month after he was forced into the street and struck by a passing vehicle while being robbed in Long Beach, investigators said Friday.

Three men and a woman are facing robbery and murder charges in connection with the May 6 assault, which occurred around 2:45 p.m. on the sidewalk along the 1900 block of Pacific Avenue, Long Beach police said in a news release.

Officers who responded to the scene found the victim lying unconscious in the road. He was hospitalized in critical condition, but succumbed to his injuries June 3.

He’s being identified only as a 50-year-old Long Beach resident, pending the notification to next of kin, police said.

Investigators have not said what, if anything, was stolen from the man.

The driver who hit him remained at the scene and is cooperating in the investigation, officials said.

The group of robbers fled, but detectives identified four suspects the day after the crash.

On Thursday, two Downey residents, 27-year-old Michael Rowe and 23-year-old Kalaza Easterlin, were arrested near their home. A search warrant was served at the residence and evidence related to the robbery was uncovered, police said.

In Long Beach, detectives arrested two local men: 53-year-old Ira Callahan and Darrell Cutrer, 32. Inmate records show Callahan was booked the day after the crash, and Cutrer on May 20.

The four are each facing one count of murder and at least one count of robbery, according to police.

Rowe and Cutrer are both charged with a second count of robbery and one count of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, while Rowe is facing an additional count of battery with serious injury, officials said.

Cutrer is scheduled to appear in court June 17, while the remaining defendants are set to appear July 11, booking records show.

All four are being held on bail, with Callahan’s set at $3.01 million, Rowe’s at $2.075 million, Cutrer’s at $2.05 million and Easterlin’s at $2 million.

33.770050 -118.193739