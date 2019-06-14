Suspect Arrested in Assault on Sleeping Woman, 20, During Burglary at Moorpark Home

A man suspected of breaking into a home in Moorpark and assaulting a 20-year-old woman sleeping inside has been arrested, authorities said Friday.

Residents at the home, located in the 6000 block of Harvard Street, called 911 about 4:44 a.m. on Friday to report a man had broken in through an unsecured window, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. He fled the scene when other residents were told of the assault.

Juan M. Torres, Moorpark, 42, was arrested after deputies from the Moorpark and Thousand Oaks police stations found him in the same neighborhood some time later, sheriff’s officials said.

Other residents in the area had reported a suspicious individual loitering near homes while a K-9 unit and sheriff’s helicopter assisted in the search efforts. Torres allegedly attempted to run from deputies as they first tried to detain him.

Sheriff’s officials said he was taken into custody following “a brief foot pursuit.”

“Deputies located evidence linking Torres to the original burglary call as well as several other crimes in the area mainly consisting of trespasses into unlocked garages,” sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

According to sheriff’s officials, Torres has a “significant criminal past” and has been booked into Ventura County Jail on suspicion of multiple charges.

Those counts include burglary, false imprisonment by violence, dissuading a witness by force or threat, being under he influence of a controlled substance and aggravated trespassing, according to inmate records. His bail has been set at $500,000.