Suspect Shot by Deputies in Pearblossom

Deputies shot and wounded a suspect during an encounter in Pearblossom on Friday, officials said.

The deputy-involved shooting took place about 6 p.m. along 133rd Street, between Avenue V and Avenue W, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

One suspect was wounded and taken to a hospital in unknown condition, Deputy Armando Viera Jr. of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said. No description of the person was available.

No deputies were hurt during the incident, Viera said. No further details were available as the investigation continued Friday night.