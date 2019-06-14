Trump Eyeing Former Acting ICE Director As His Border Czar

Tom Homan and others testify before the House Judiciary Committee about the surge of unaccompanied Central American minors who have been crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, during a hearing in Capitol Hill on June 25, 2014, in Washington, DC. (Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump says he’s planning to name a former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement as a border czar who’ll report directly to him.

Trump tells “Fox & Friends” that Tom Homan will “probably” work from the White House but will spend a lot of time on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Homan had been Trump’s acting ICE director since Trump took office when he took himself out of the running for the permanent job in April 2018, less than six months after he was nominated, and said he would retire to focus more on his family.

Homan, a frequent Fox News contributor, didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

Trump also says he hasn’t decided whether to nominate acting Homeland Secretary Kevin McAleenan to the Cabinet post full time.

