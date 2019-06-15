× Anthony Davis is Coming to Lakers in Exchange for Ball, Ingram, Hart, and Three 1st Round Picks

The Anthony Davis saga is over and the Lakers have their next superstar big man.

The New Orleans Pelicans agreed Saturday to trade Anthony Davis to the Lakers, according to people with knowledge of the deal. The Lakers sent Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart along with three first-round draft picks, including the No. 4 selection on June 20, to New Orleans to acquire Davis.

As long as the deal is consummated after June 30, the Lakers will have the salary cap space to sign another top-tier free agent to a maximum contract.

Davis’ acquisition comes a year after the Lakers signed LeBron James. At the time, their front office of Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka said James was the first part of a two-year process to rebuild the Lakers into a championship-caliber team. The Lakers hoped to make progress last season. Hampered by injuries, particularly a five-week absence by James because of a groin injury, they missed the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season.

