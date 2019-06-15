× 2 Men Killed, 2 Others Wounded in 2 Separate Shootings in Willowbrook

Two men died and two others were wounded in two separate early-morning shootings in Willowbrook on Saturday.

The fatal shootings took place about 1:10 a.m. in the 13000 block of South San Pedro Street, then at about 5:50 a.m. in the 1600 block of East 122nd, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

The first shooting was reported about 1:10 a.m. in the 13000 block of South San Pedro Street, Deputy James Nagao of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau said in a written statement. Officials previously said the shooting happened about 1:50 a.m.

Three victims, described only as men, were taken to hospitals by acquaintances with gunshot wounds before deputies arrived, he said.

One of the men succumbed to his injuries. The conditions of the two surviving victims were not available.

“At this time there is no motive for the shooting, nor is there suspect information available,” according to Nagao.

Another report of gunfire shortly before 6 a.m. again drew a response from deputies along 122nd Street, Deputy Erin Liu of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said in a written statement.

“Upon their arrival, they located the victim who sustained at least one gunshot wound to the upper torso,” Liu said. “He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.”

No motive or suspect description was known, the deputy said.

The two shooting scenes were about 2 miles apart. It was unclear whether the killings may have been related.

Anyone with information on either case was urged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.