Man Shot to Death in Compton

The 700 block of South Harris Avenue in Compton, as viewed in a Google Street View image in February of 2019.

A man died following a shooting in Compton on Saturday night, authorities said.

The deadly attack took place just after 10 p.m. in the 700 block of South Harris Avenue, Deputy Erin Liu of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau said in a written statement.

No further details regarding the circumstances of the shooting were available.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

