Off-Duty Officer Among 3 Injured in Corona Costco Shooting That Left 1 Dead

A shooting believed to have started from an argument inside a Costco in Corona left one dead and three injured, including an off-duty officer with another agency, local police said Saturday.

Corona police officers responded to reports of an active shooting inside the store at 480 N. McKinley Street at 7:46 p.m. Friday, according to the Police Department.

The officers arrived to find four people injured on the floor, officials said. One of them died at the scene, while the three others—including an off-duty officer with another agency—were taken to the hospital in unknown conditions, according to Corona police.

Officers detained a suspect, who was being treated for injuries, authorities said.

Detectives believe the gunfire erupted following a dispute between two people.

In a 9:09 p.m. tweet, the agency said the incident had been stabilized and that there was "no apparent threat to our community from any outstanding persons."

The county coroner has yet to identify the individual who died, authorities said.

"Investigators have accounted for all of the people directly involved with this incident," the Police Department said in a statement Saturday morning.

The agency released the update as officers remained at the scene hours after the shooting. Police with the city of Los Angeles were also at the store early Saturday for unspecified reasons.

The shots caused panic in the wholesale store, with some shoppers trying to escape through emergency doors that wouldn't open, according to witnesses.

"It's not very fun when you're scared and you're running for your life, and you're trying to open a door that says 'emergency' and they don't open," Rochelle Flores said. "Everybody was freaking out. People were falling over each other."

Customers ended up exiting through the front entrance, Naveed Navi said.

Video from the scene showed paramedics wheeling one person into an ambulance.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Lt. Robert Newman by calling him at 951-817-5788 or sending him an email at Robert.Newman@CoronaCA.gov.

If you left personal items at the store, @CoronaPD is securing the items are returning them to owners with proper ID. pic.twitter.com/mDBzQH9m0e — Corona Police Dept. (@CoronaPD) June 15, 2019