One Dead in Small Plane Crash in Santa Susana Mountains Near Chatsworth

Posted 3:41 PM, June 15, 2019, by , Updated at 04:41PM, June 15, 2019

One person was killed when a small plane went down in the Santa Susana Mountains near Chatsworth Saturday afternoon, fire officials said.

It was the second small plane crash in the metro area Saturday, after an aircraft made a crash-landing near the Cable Airport in Upland, injuring three people on board.

The second crash happened around 2:40 p.m., when a privately-owned, single-engine, propeller-driven, fixed-wing plane went down in remote terrain of the Santa Susana Mountains, approximately 2 miles north of Porter Ranch, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

LAFD dispatched a rescue helicopter to the scene, where a firefighter lowered to the crash site found one adult male deceased. There were no other people involved.

There was no fire at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

