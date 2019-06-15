× Procession for Slain L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy Joseph Solano to Be Held Saturday in Eastside

A procession on Saturday morning will escort the body of Los Angeles County sheriff’s Deputy Joseph Solano from the county coroner in Boyle Heights to a cemetery in East L.A.

Solano, a 13-year veteran with the Sheriff’s Department, was shot while off-duty on Monday in what appears to be a random attack at a Jack-in-the-Box in Alhambra. He died at a hospital on Wednesday. He was 50.

A 30-year-old Utah man, Rhett Mckenzie Nelson, has been charged with murder in his death and in the fatal shooting of another man in downtown L.A.

The route for the procession Saturday spans about 5 miles and is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. in Boyle Heights at the L.A. County Department of Medical-Examiner-Coroner on 1104 N. Mission Road.

The procession will travel through Marengo, State, First, Lorena and Third streets before continuing south on Eastern Avenue then west on Whittier Boulevard, ending at the Cavalry Cemetery in East L.A.

