Small Plane Crash Lands With 3 People On Board Near Airport in Upland

Posted 10:25 AM, June 15, 2019, by , Updated at 10:39AM, June 15, 2019
A small plane crash is seen in this photo from the Upland Police Department.

A small plane with three people on board crashed near an airport in Upland, San Bernardino County Fire Department said Saturday morning.

A single light aircraft crash landed around 9:45 a.m. “off of Cable Airport just east of the runway near Benson Ave.,” fire officials wrote on Twitter.

The Upland Police Department wrote that “all passengers had sustained injuries and were transported,” but their conditions are unknown at this time.

Northbound traffic at 13th Street will remain closed until further notice. South bound Benson Avenue will remain open.

Officials urge drivers to avoid the area.

No further details were immediately available.

