Trump’s ‘Border Czar’ Pick Says He Hasn’t Accepted Post

Posted 12:58 PM, June 15, 2019, by , Updated at 01:00PM, June 15, 2019
Tom Homan and others testify before the House Judiciary Committee about the surge of unaccompanied Central American minors who have been crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, during a hearing in Capitol Hill on June 25, 2014, in Washington, D.C. (Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Tom Homan and others testify before the House Judiciary Committee about the surge of unaccompanied Central American minors who have been crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, during a hearing in Capitol Hill on June 25, 2014, in Washington, D.C. (Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump’s pick for his “border czar” says he’s not accepting the job — at least “as of right now.”

The former acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director, Tom Homan, tells Fox News that Trump’s announcement that he would rejoin the administration to coordinate its response to a surge in illegal border crossings was “premature.”

Homan says he’s still in discussions with the White House about the position but has reservations about the way the position would be set up.

He says, “I think any sort of border czar needs to be a person who coordinates an all-government response to the border,” adding, “that wasn’t the way it was set up.”

Trump had made the announcement Friday in an interview with the program “Fox & Friends.”

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.