12-Year-Old Boy Escapes Kidnapping Attempt in Ventura

Posted 6:16 PM, June 16, 2019, by , Updated at 06:20PM, June 16, 2019
The intersection of Dean and Chapel drives in Ventura, as pictured in a Google Street View image in November of 2018.

The intersection of Dean and Chapel drives in Ventura, as pictured in a Google Street View image in November of 2018.

Police are looking for a man who they say tried to kidnap a 12-year-old boy in Ventura on Saturday afternoon.

The failed abduction took place about 6:20 p.m. at Dean and Chapel drives, the Ventura Police Department said in a written statement. The neighborhood contains a church, a high school and a skate park.

“(The) man tried to grab the boy,” according to the statement, issued via social media. “The boy pushed the suspect away and ran to a nearby residence.”

Police described the would-be kidnapper as a white man in his 40s with red hair. He wore a green flannel shirt and black pants. He left the area in an older-model, four-door Honda.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Ventura police at 805-339-4488.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.