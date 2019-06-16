× 12-Year-Old Boy Escapes Kidnapping Attempt in Ventura

Police are looking for a man who they say tried to kidnap a 12-year-old boy in Ventura on Saturday afternoon.

The failed abduction took place about 6:20 p.m. at Dean and Chapel drives, the Ventura Police Department said in a written statement. The neighborhood contains a church, a high school and a skate park.

“(The) man tried to grab the boy,” according to the statement, issued via social media. “The boy pushed the suspect away and ran to a nearby residence.”

Police described the would-be kidnapper as a white man in his 40s with red hair. He wore a green flannel shirt and black pants. He left the area in an older-model, four-door Honda.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Ventura police at 805-339-4488.

